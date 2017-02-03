UFC Light-heavyweight Champion Cormier Finally set for Awaited Johnson Rematch

Following several months of delay, UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is finally set to defend his crown in a highly awaited rematch against dangerous challenger Anthony Johnson. The pair will now collide at UFC 210 on April 8th in Buffalo, New York, after the MMA organisation announced the official details of this anticipated match-up.

Cormier was scheduled to collide with “Rumble” Johnson once again on the UFC 206 card in December last year, but the title-holder was forced to withdraw after having to undergo groin surgery. Instead of entering the octagon for an interim strap against a stand-in opponent, Johnson opted to patiently wait and keep fresh for his eventual world title shot.

The reigning champion endured a difficult 2016 with regards to injuries and other setbacks, having seen his previously scheduled bout with now suspended Jon Jones scrapped because of the latter becoming involved in another drug scandal.

Cormier, now 37 years of age, will also enter proceedings in his next bout on the back of a bizarre last success over MMA legend Anderson Silva, having toppled the Brazilian at a monumental UFC 200 card last year.

The Louisiana native was evidently distraught at the news of Jones’ removal from the card, as he was removed for a positive drugs test by USADA. Cormier had been hoping to avenge a previous defeat to “Bones” Jones, the only professional loss in his career so far, but Silva filled the spot with just three days notice for fight night.

Cormier set for tough defence against Rumble

Georgia-born contender Johnson will be relishing his latest shot at the light-heavyweight kingpin and will undoubtedly have revenge on his mind.

The 32-year-old was on the receiving end of a submission loss to Cormier in their initial meeting back in May 2015 at UFC 187. Although, since that rear naked-choke defeat he has been on a truly rampant run of form, halting all three fighters to have stood in his way.

With stoppage victories over all of Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira, he will be highly confident of finally getting his hands on the UFC gold in 2017.

The UFC’s number one contender in the division ended his last octagon outing in an incredible 13 seconds, as he flattened Teixeira with a devastating KO victory in Las Vegas, Nevada. His last three straight wins since that Cormier defeat have also seen him capture a “Performance of the Night” bonus, adding to his current dominant aura.

Reigning champion leading the odds

In what could be a close contest at an intriguing UFC 210, it’s Cormier that leads the way in the latest odds with the bookmakers, as he aims to make a third successful title defence in the Big Apple.



However, in what is sure to be a cracking second meeting between these hard-hitting power-punchers, Cormier faces a challenging night ahead.

This may be Johnson’s best chance to secure the light-heavyweight crown, with the current climate in the UFC seeing contenders knocked back and dropping down the rankings swiftly if they can’t capitalize on opportunities.

One thing is for sure, though. UFC 210 is set to witness a devastating collision between two in-form fighters in what could be an impressive spectacle.

