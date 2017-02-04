The Korean Zombie reanimates at UFC Fight Night 104

It had to have been nerve-wracking for Chan Sung Jung going into UFC Fight Night 104. The man known as “the Korean Zombie” hadn’t set foot in the Octagon since his August 2013 defeat at the hands of Jose Aldo. He had rehabbed an injured shoulder, and dealt with the potentially career-derailing reality of conscription into the South Korean military. Three and half years later, Chan made the walk out into the Toyota Center in Houston, TX set to reanimate his his UFC career. In order to do that, he needed to get past the surging Dennis “The Menace” Bermudez.

Both men stepped into the cage with the intent of separating the other from consciousness. Bermudez came out strong early on, landing some hard strikes. It appeared that 42 months’ worth of ring rust would be a concern for the Korean Zombie. While seconds ticked away, the Korean Top Team member regained his comfort in the Octagon. He defended “the Menace’s” takedowns and began landing strikes of his own. Chan Sung Jung began to work into his form of old, walking down Dennis Bermudez and eventually leading the streaking featherweight into a fight-ending uppercut. As Bermudez fell to the canvas, the fight was stopped by referee Herb Dean at 2:49 of the first round. Chan Sung Jung, “the Korean Zombie,” resurrected his career with a highlight reel-worthy first round TKO victory.

