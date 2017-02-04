Micah Brakefield eyeing match with Sam Alvey at SUG4

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield is fresh off his first Submission Underground (SUG) outing and he kicked it off with a bang. Just 36-seconds into his match against Lee Flores, Brakefield was able to fly off the cage and lock in a triangle to seal the deal. Immediately following the contest, the Titan MMA product called out UFC veteran Sam Alvey when speaking with Chael Sonnen.

Alvey heard about the call out, and responded with, “This could be fun.” on his Twitter feed.

On Saturday evening, while in Alberta for a local MMA event, Brakefield found out that fans were eager to see him back inside the SUG cage.

It didn’t take long for Alvey to respond to Brakefield’s initial tweet.

I got asked 50+ times tonight if I’m grappling @smilensam at #SUG4. @SUG_Grappling @ChaelSonnen the people want what the people want. — Micah Brakefield (@micahbrakefield) February 4, 2017

@smilensam @SUG_Grappling @ChaelSonnen so I’ve heard. I’d grapple anyone. I just like your style and fans would love us together. #smiles — Micah Brakefield (@micahbrakefield) February 4, 2017

Brakefield is a British Columbia native, who has been on the grappling scene for most of his life. Starting out with a wrestling pedigree, the 28-year-old moved onto mixed martial arts and captured the BFL amateur title. His jiu-jitsu game has always been the bread and butter to his game. Fans at the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon for SUG3 were able to see that live and in person.

Alvey just cracked the top-15 of the UFC middleweight rankings and is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. The Team Quest fighter is a blue belt in BJJ and Brakefield would like to give him a tutorial.