MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 104 Staff Picks

UFC Fight Night 104 will go down Saturday night from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The MMASucka.com staff members gathered their picks for the six fights taking place on the Fox Sports 1 main card.

Featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung will face off in the five-round UFC Fight Night 104 main event. Bermudez (16-5) currently rides a two fight win streak, only suffering two losses dating back to May of 2012 and possessing a former win over the current UFC featherweight interim champion Max Holloway. Returning to the octagon for the first time in over three years following mandatory military service in South Korea, fan-favorite Jung (13-4) is hoping to reclaim his spot near the top of the division.

The co-main event will feature Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig in the strawweight division. The 12th ranked, undefeated Grasso (9-0) found success in Invicta Fighting Championships and scored a unanimous decision victory in her UFC debut. The Ultimate Fighter 20 competitor Herrig (11-6) is hoping to earn a second-straight victory following her “Performance of the Night” submission in July of last year.

Also making up the main card includes entertaining lightweights Abel Trujillo and James Vick, dangerous strikers Ovince St. Preux and Volkan Oezdemir, heavyweights Anthony Hamilton and Marcel Fortuna, and another strawweight showdown between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks below.

2017 Records following UFC on Fox 23:

1) Wesley Riddle: 7-1

2) Mike Skytte: 5-3

2) Nick Godin: 5-3

2) Jason Burgos: 5-3

2) Suraj Sukumar: 5-3

6) Jeremy Brand: 4-4

7) Justin Pierrot: 3-1

8) Davey Rudolph: 2-2

8) Davey Caplice: 2-2

Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung

Jeremy Brand – Bermudez via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Bermudez via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Sung Jung via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Sung Jung via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Bermudez via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Sung Jung via Round 4 SUB

Davey Rudolph – Sung Jung via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice – Bermudez via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Bermudez: 4

Staff picking Sung Jung: 4

Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig

Jeremy Brand – Grasso via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Grasso via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Grasso via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Grasso via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Grasso via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Grasso via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Grasso via Split Decision

Davey Caplice – Grasso via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Grasso: 8

Staff picking Herrig: 0

Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick

Jeremy Brand – Trujillo via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Trujillo via Split Decision

Mike Skytte – Trujillo via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Vick via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Vick via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Trujillo via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Trujillo via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Vick via Split Decision

Staff picking Trujillo: 5

Staff picking Vick: 3

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Jeremy Brand – Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Saint Preux via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Saint Preux via Round 2 Submission

Nick Godin – Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Saint Preux via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Saint Preux via Round 1 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Saint Preux via Round 1 Submission

Davey Caplice – Saint Preux via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Saint Preux: 8

Staff picking Oezdemir: 0

Anthony Hamilton vs. Marcel Fortuna

Jeremy Brand – Fortuna via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Hamilton via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Hamilton via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Hamilton via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Hamilton via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Hamilton via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Hamilton via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Hamilton via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Hamilton: 7

Staff picking Fortuna: 1

Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill

Jeremy Brand – Andrade via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Andrade via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte – Andrade via Round 1 Submission

Nick Godin – Andrade via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Andrade via Round 3 Submission

Justin Pierrot – Hill via Split Decision

Davey Rudolph – Andrade via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – Andrade via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Andrade: 7

Staff picking Hill: 1

