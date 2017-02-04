UFC Fight Night 104 Results: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie

The UFC kicks-off February with a Fight Night card in which many MMA fans are enthusiastic about. UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Jung takes place in Houston, Texas – the home of this years Super Bowl.
The much anticipated return of the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, is finally set to take place Saturday night against #9 ranked featherweight Dennis Bermudez. Fans have been eager to see what the Korean Zombie can still do after taking a mandatory three years off from MMA to serve in the army.
Also fighting on the main card is Alexa Grosso, who will take on Felice Herrig. Abel Trujillo looks to defeat James Vick. Ovince Saint Preux will look to rebound from two straight losses against Volkan Oezdemir. Anthony Hamilton will take on Marcel Fortuna, and Jessica Andrade will have her hands full with Angela Hill.
UFC on FOX 23 Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung
Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig
Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Anthony Hamilton vs. Marcel Fortuna
Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill
UFC on FOX 23 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Adam Milstead vs. Curtis Blaydes
Chas Skelly vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
Ricardo Ramos vs. Michinori Tanaka
Tecia Torres vs. Bec Rawlings
UFC Fight Pass Preliminaries (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
Alex Morono vs. Niko Price
Daniel Jolly vs. Khail Rountree
