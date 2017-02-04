UFC Fight Night 104 Results: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie

The UFC kicks-off February with a Fight Night card in which many MMA fans are enthusiastic about. UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Jung takes place in Houston, Texas – the home of this years Super Bowl.

The much anticipated return of the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, is finally set to take place Saturday night against #9 ranked featherweight Dennis Bermudez. Fans have been eager to see what the Korean Zombie can still do after taking a mandatory three years off from MMA to serve in the army.

Also fighting on the main card is Alexa Grosso, who will take on Felice Herrig. Abel Trujillo looks to defeat James Vick. Ovince Saint Preux will look to rebound from two straight losses against Volkan Oezdemir. Anthony Hamilton will take on Marcel Fortuna, and Jessica Andrade will have her hands full with Angela Hill.

UFC on FOX 23 Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung

Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig

Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Anthony Hamilton vs. Marcel Fortuna

Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill

UFC on FOX 23 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Adam Milstead vs. Curtis Blaydes

Chas Skelly vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Michinori Tanaka

Tecia Torres vs. Bec Rawlings

UFC Fight Pass Preliminaries (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Alex Morono vs. Niko Price

Daniel Jolly vs. Khail Rountree

