Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos set for rematch at UFC 211

By
Jeremy Brand
-
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 13: Junior dos Santos (L) and Stipe Miocic square off in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the at U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos are set for a rematch for the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 211.

The fight was first reported by Combate.com.

Miocic (16-2) won the heavyweight gold at UFC 198, when he dropped Fabricio Werdum in the very first round. The Ohio native is riding a four-fight winning streak dating back to his controversial loss to dos Santos at a UFC on FOX event in 2014.

Dos Santos (18-4) has bounced back and forth between wins and losses since losing the belt to Cain Velasquez in 2012. The Brazilian last fought in 2016 against Ben Rothwell, earning a unanimous decision.

UFC 211 goes down on May 13 from Dallas, Texas.

