Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos set for rematch at UFC 211

Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos are set for a rematch for the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 211.

The fight was first reported by Combate.com.

Miocic (16-2) won the heavyweight gold at UFC 198, when he dropped Fabricio Werdum in the very first round. The Ohio native is riding a four-fight winning streak dating back to his controversial loss to dos Santos at a UFC on FOX event in 2014.

Dos Santos (18-4) has bounced back and forth between wins and losses since losing the belt to Cain Velasquez in 2012. The Brazilian last fought in 2016 against Ben Rothwell, earning a unanimous decision.

UFC 211 goes down on May 13 from Dallas, Texas.

