Castillo out, Lepper in to face Berry for title at BFL 47

The Battlefield Fight League amateur lightweight title is up for grabs at BFL 47, however a one half of the contest has changed. Juan Castillo failed his two-week out weigh-in, so stepping in for Castillo is West Coast MMA‘s own Matt Lepper. Lepper will square off against undefeated Sound MMA product Gwyn Berry.

The news came via Battlefield Fight League’s Facebook page.

Lepper (2-0) was expected to take on Billy Morrison on the undercard of this event, however with the step up in competition will now be training for five three-minute rounds instead. Lepper beat Paul Fisher in his debut and most recently finished Justin Daley at BFL 45.

Berry (3-0) has finished all three of his opponents in his amateur career. He most recently finished Mitch Burke at BFL 46 by third round TKO.

BFL 47 goes down on February 18 from the Hard Rock Theatre in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The main event is for the welterweight title, as champ Chris Anderson takes on Dejan Kajic.

Check out the full fight card below.

Pro Fights

170lbs- Chris Anderson (4-0) vs. Dejan Kajic (7-5) – Pro Welterweight Title

170lbs- Curtis Harriott (4-2) vs. Zach Conn (5-6)

145lbs- Nick Ghaeni (2-1) vs. Christian Tremayne (1-0)

265lbs- Jamie Smyth (0-0) vs. Caio Machado (0-0)

155lbs- Chris Day (3-3) vs. Micah Todd (0-1)

Amateur Fights

145lbs- Taylor Christopher (5-1) vs. Shane Jung (7-5) – Amateur Featherweight Title

155lbs- Matt Lepper (2-0) vs. Gwyn Barry (3-0) – Amateur Lightweight Title

145lbs- Josh Kwiatkowski (2-2) vs. Phillip Romanov (3-1)

180lbs- James Foster (5-6-1) vs. Travis Lussier (5-1)

185lbs- Keith Robinson (0-2) vs. Austin Barta (2-1)

120lbs- Shawna Ram (3-0,) vs. Sam Hughes (2-1) – Amateur Strawweight Women’s Title

125lbs- Jamie Horth (1-0) vs. Lupita Godínez (0-1)

145lbs- Paul Kane (4-3) vs. Casey O’Leary (1-2)

125lbs- Joshua Lam (1-0) vs. Dion Wu (1-0,)

145lbs- Brendan Fratino (1-0) vs. Daniel Lovestead (1-0)

135lbs- Matt Shannon (0-4) vs. Sam Aramesh (0-0)

170lbs- Ahraz Salmany (0-0) vs. Monty Kandhola (0-0)