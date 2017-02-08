A look at striking percentages ahead of UFC 208

This Saturday a striking clinic could take place in the main event at UFC 208. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is moving up a weight class to take on Germaine de Randamie for the first ever UFC women’s featherweight title.

Both combatants come from the stand-up world of martial arts. Holm is a world class boxer, and de Randamie is a kickboxing/Muay Thai specialist.

After making the move from the boxing ring to the cage, Holm showed some brilliance with her striking in her first seven fights. She only went to the judges score cards once and knocked out her other six opponents.

The former champ did not wow in her first couple of Octagon outings, however she did show brilliance in her headkick knockout victory over Ronda Rousey to capture the gold. Since that win, she has lost two in a row.

De Randamie is on a two-fight winning streak, with both those victories by TKO. Her last loss was in her second UFC bout, and it was a first round TKO loss to the current 135-pound women’s queen Amanda Nunes.

As you can see, both women are known for their punches and kicks. Their percentages are also rather staggering. The two throw an average of three strikes per minute, with de Randamie edging out Holm 3.19 to 3.08.

The accuracy of the two is where things are set apart. “The Preacher’s Daughter” falls short, as she lands her shots at a staggering 33%, while de Randamie strikes with precision, landing 44% of her strikes.

How do those two stack up in comparison to the rest of the UFC? Well lets have a look at those numbers below, thanks to our friends at FightMetric.com. As you can see, Holm and de Randamie do not fall in the top-10 of any category.

(Stats as of February 9, 2017)

