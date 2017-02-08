BAMMA releases special video entitled ‘Legacy’

On Wednesday, UK promotion BAMMA released an all new video entitled ‘Legacy.’

The video features the promotions fighters — past, present and the future. History will show BAMMA “Where Champions Are Made.”

Some notable names from the organization include Tom Duquesnoy, Martin Stapleton and Rany Saadeh.

Check out the video below of BAMMA ‘Legacy’.

BAMMA 28 is expected to take place on February 24 from the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The main event of that card pits former UFC lightweight Norman Parke up against another former UFC fighter in Paul Redmond. There are also three titles up for grabs, as Andy Young takes on Dominque Wooding for the interim flyweight title, Ronnie Mann squares off with Damien Lapilus for the featherweight strap and Rhys McKee faces off against Chris Stringer for the Lonsdale British lightweight gold.

BAMMA 28 is being co-promoted with Bellator 173.