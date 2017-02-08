Ed Soares: “Beware of Gabi Garcia”

Late Wednesday night, MMA manager and co-founder of Black House MMA, Ed Soares, took to his social media accounts to send a warning out to everyone in the MMA community regarding his client; Gabi Garcia. Everything in his claim dates back to before she made her MMA debut in December of 2015.
Garcia has since amassed a 4-0 record in the sport, with all four victories taking place under the RIZIN banner. She has finished all of her opponents so far and seems to be taking the leap to MMA permanently, and likely will remain under the RIZIN banner.
However, a well-respected manager to many great fighters has issued a warning to anyone who might be considering being associated with her, or even anyone who already is for that matter;
WARNING!!!!! BEWARE OF GABI GARCIA!!! @gabigarciaoficial This is what happens when you try to help an unethical person rent an apartment!!! She had no place to live and sure enough @jorgeguimaraes and I rent an apartment for her under our company name. So what does she do? She burns us and sticks us with a bill!!! Not only that but she owes Tough Media $4000 for commissions from her fight back on 12/31/15 and almost $3000 in unpaid utility bills. Be careful @titoortiz1999 @criscyborg @rayelbe or anyone else that comes in contact with her!!!
No telling what could come of this. This could unfold into something quite interesting.