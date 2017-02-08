Yoel Romero has UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping on his radar and he has brought his trolling game to a whole new level.

The American Top Team product created a GoFundMe page, in anticipation of an upcoming bout with “The Count” to help pay for the champs medical expenses.

Romero (12-1) is riding an eight-fight winning streak dating back to 2011. He has beaten the who’s who of the UFC middleweight division, including: Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman and Ronaldo Souza.

Romero creates GoFundMe page for Bisping’s medical expenses

Below is an excerpt of what Romero posted on the page, which details the use of the money raised.

“This is Mike, he will be needing money to survive after me and him meet in the octagon approximately May of 2017,” Romero’s page states. “He is happy in this picture after defending his title against another fighter and the devastation he went through has caused him to have surgery on his knee where all the visible damage was on his face. This surgery has prevented him from competing in a timely manner. After his fight with me, I am convinced he will need this money to rebuild his life, he has a family and I am deeply concerned for him. Please help any way that you can as all funds will be used for medical expenses and his retirement party. Thank you for your time and #ynuevo.”

Main Photo: