Rory MacDonald makes debut against Paul Daley at Bellator 179

Top welterweight Rory MacDonald will make his Bellator debut against veteran Paul Daley at Bellator 179 in the promotions return to London.

Bellator President Scott Coker announced the bout on Thursday morning.

Coker stated that when he initially signed MacDonald, the goal was to always put a fight together with Daley. Now that that has come to fruition the winner will be granted a welterweight title shot.

MacDonald (18-4) heads to Bellator on a two-fight losing skid. The former top UFC welterweight signed with the promotion in August 2016 and fans have been awaiting his debut since.

Daley (39–14–2) is coming off a highlight reel knockout against Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 last month. The UK native has found a career resurgence since signing with Bellator, as he’s gone 4-1 under the promotion’s banner.

The event will air live and exclusively on SPIKE TV, with the main card beginning at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Bellator 179 goes down on Friday May 19 from London, England. Tickets for the event will be available Friday, March 3 at The SSE Arena, Wembley Box Office (0844 815 0815), ssearena.co.uk and axs.com. A special SSE pre-sale will take place Wednesday, March 1 through Thursday, March 2. A pre-sale for The SSE Arena, Wembley will be available Thursday, March 2.

