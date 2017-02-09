Welcome back MMA enthusiasts, to the latest edition of Sucka Shots. As always, this MMASucka.com exclusive podcast will give you a double dose of interview and fight picks. What makes our podcast so special, is not only do we have guests on who get to schmooze about themselves, but they also will dabble in picking winners for an upcoming UFC or Bellator event.

Our special guest on this episode was Strength and Conditioning coach to the (MMA) stars, Phil “Bam Bam” Daru. The American Top Team coach, and former professional fighter, was able to talk with us about many different topics. Such as his background in the sport, some of the programs he puts his fighters through–which includes names like “Kong Mo” Lawal and UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk–as well as what his Daru Strong Training program is all about.

Sucka Shots 3: UFC 208 – Holm vs. de Randamie picks with Phil Daru

After our chat, we then analyzed this weekends UFC 208. The event takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The pay-per-view is headlined by the first ever women’s featherweight title bout. Pitting former bantamweight champion Holly Holm against Germaine de Randamie.

Along with the title bout, we made picks for the rest of the main card. It includes match-ups between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson, Ronaldo Souza and Tim Boetsch, Glover Teixeira and Jared Cannonier, and Dustin Poirier going against Jim Miller.

You can follow Daru on Twitter @DaruStrong, on Instagram, or check out his website darustrong.com.

The song used for this podcast:

Artist- SK – Beats

Song – Positive Anthem

Distributor – Free Music Archive