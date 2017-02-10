Hammer Radio – UFC 208 Preview

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

The upcoming UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie card introduces a brand new UFC title when Holly Holm faces Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship. We begin this episode by previewing all of the fights on that card including the most under the radar Anderson Silva fight in the last decade, against Derek Brunson.

In the second half of the show we discuss last weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie event, as well as the long list of recently released and currently unsigned fighters on the UFC roster.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

BROOKLYN, NY – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie of The Netherlands face off during the UFC 208 Ultimate Media Day at the Barclays Center on February 8, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)