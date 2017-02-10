Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway reportedly set for UFC 212 in Brazil

On June 6 the UFC is scheduled to return to Brazil with a pay-per-view event, and it seems as though they might have their main event. One of the sports all-time greats, Brazil’s own Jose Aldo will look to defend his world title against interim featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway.

Everyone knew this was the next fight for both men. But no event was confirmed. Early Friday morning ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news that, according to UFC President Dana White, the fight was official, but no date was given. FloCombat was the first to confirm the date and place of the event.

Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway

Aldo (26-2) enters the fight considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen. He ran the featherweight division for the better part of a decade beating huge names like Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar, and The Korean Zombie . In 2015 he was dethroned by Conor McGregor. Afterward, he beat Frankie Edgar for a second time to become interim featherweight champion, and become world champion a few months later when McGregor moved to lightweight.

Holloway (17-3) has already competed in 16 fights as part of the UFC roster, winning all but three of those. Since going the distance with McGregor in 2013, Holloway has won ten straight. This includes finishes of Cub Swanson and Charles Oliveira, as well as clear-cut decision wins over Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens. He won the interim featherweight title be defeating former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in Toronto, earning him a shot at real gold.

If this bout does, in fact, get added to UFC 212, it will more than likely headline the show. And will be the sole fight announced for the card.

