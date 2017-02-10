ONE Championship 52 Results: Ting edges Shalorus in main event

ONE Championship 52 (ONE: Throne of Tigers) took place on February 10, 2017 and featured a main event that had people clamoring. Featherweight’s Ev Ting took on veteran Kamal Shalorus in the featured bout of the evening.

The co-main event featured Malaysia’s very own Agilan “Alligator” Thani, who picked up a very impressive rear-naked choke submission victory against Jeff Huang. Malaysia’s female superstar Ann Osman finished Vy Srey Khouch with strikes with just two seconds left in the very first round.

In a bout that fans were excited about, Movlid Khaibulaev vs. Herbert Burns definitely delivered. The Russian undefeated fighter showcased his striking prowess and was able to utilize his ground and pound against the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Burns to secure a unanimous decision from the judges.

Check out full results below.

Ev Ting def. Kamal Shalorus via Split Decision

Agilan Thani def. Jeff Huang via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:25 of Round 2

Ann Osman def. Vy Srey Khouch via TKO (strikes) at 4:58 of Round 1

Movlid Khaibulaev def. Herbert Burns via Unanimous Decision

Keanu Subba def. Ahmed Mujtaba via guillotine choke at 2:56 of Round 1

Alex Silva def. Roy Doliguez via submission (armbar) at 2:36 of Round 3

Saiful Merican def. Bernard Soriano via TKO (Soriano quit on stool) at 5:00 of Round 1

Tiffany Teo def. Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol via Unanimous Decision

Muhammad Aiman def. Eduardo Novaes via TKO (strikes) at 2:50 of Round 2