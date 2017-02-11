Ilnness causes Ian McCall to be pulled from UFC 208 bout

Ian McCall just can’t seem to catch a break. “Uncle Creepy” has once again been pulled from his bout against Jarred Brooks at UFC 208.

Champions.co reported the news on Saturday morning.

UFC released the following statement regarding McCall’s situation, “McCall was transported to a local hospital with gastrointestinal issues and was pulled from the card on the doctor’s recommendation.”

McCall (13-5-1) has not stepped inside the Octagon since January 2015. That bout was a unanimous decision loss to John Lineker at UFC 183.

Since that appearance, the 32-year-old has been booked five times, but hasn’t been able to make the walk to the cage.

At UFC Fight Night 73, McCall was expected to take on Dustin Ortiz — McCall pulled out due to injury. A Justin Scoggins bout was supposed to happen at UFC 201, but Scoggins announced he wasn’t going to make the contracted weight just two days out. At UFC 203, Ray Borg pulled out of the fight with McCall due to a reported illness and the UFC couldn’t find a replacement. Unfortunately, McCall pulled out of another bout at UFC Fight Night 99 against Neil Seery, again citing illness.

With the McCall vs. Brooks bout scrapped, featherweight’s Rick Glenn and Phillipe Nover have been moved up to the FOX Sports 1 televised prelims.

