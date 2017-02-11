UFC 208 Live Results

UFC 208 will feature the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. Both women are elite strikers, but have claimed to work on on their ground game ahead of their title fight. In what could be a solid blend of boxing and grappling, both ladies will be looking for UFC gold in Brooklyn, New York.

In the co-main event, Anderson Silva will make his return to the Octagon against Derek Brunson. #7 and #8 in the UFC middleweight division will square off to decide the next big bout at 185 pounds. Hopefully both fighters can keep it interesting for three rounds, if it goes that far.

Ian McCall was removed from the card due to medical reasons, while Ryan LaFlare will be making his long-awaited return to the UFC against Roan Carneiro.

UFC 208 will kickoff on UFC Fight Pass, before moving to TSN 5 in Canada. The main card will start at 10PM ET/ 7PM PT on pay-per view.

UFC Main Card – PPV (10PM ET/7PM PT)

UFC Women’s Featherweight Title – Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

UFC Preliminaries – TSN 5 (8PM ET/5PM PT)

Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

UFC Fight Pass Preliminaries (7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT)

Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro