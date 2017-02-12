Four titles up for grabs at Battlefield Fight League 47

On Saturday February 18, 2017, Battlefield Fight League 47 (BFL 47) goes down from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia. Not one, not two, heck not even three, but four titles are up for grabs at this event.

Two amateur belts, the first ever BFL Muay-Thai championship and the main event features the grand daddy of them all — the professional welterweight championship.

Kicking things off on the preliminary portion of the card will be a women’s 120-pound title fight. Shawna Ram will look to keep her record unblemished as she squares off against Sam Hughes. Ram always brings excitement to the cage and has proven that in her two BFL appearances, including her most recent victory when she armbarred her opponent in the very first round.

Headlining the undercard, are two highly talented amateur featherweights. BFL amateur 145-pound champion Taylor Christopher is coming off easily the best fight in BFL history — a split decision victory against Josh Kwiatkowski. His opponent, Shane Jung, is a highly decorated combatant who will look to prove that he is the best amateur featherweight in all of Canada.

The BFL 47 main card will kick off with a late replacement fight, but it’s bound to bring fireworks to the cage. Tylor Nicholson was expecting to fight a MMA bout against Kevin Kellerman, but will instead face undefeated fighter, Connor Thompson in the first ever BFL Muay Thai championship.

And in the main event of the action packed fight card, always dangerous, always fierce, BFL welterweight champion Chris Anderson steps inside the cage against one of the best strikers in the game — Dejan Kajic. “Bukwas” has surprised many during his pro career, going 4-0 against some of the best in B.C. — Stu Deleurme, David Perron and Curtis Harriott twice. Kajic has some of the craftiest footwork in the welterweight division and has shown glimpses of dominance in each and every one of his outings. We will see on fight night which one of these two warriors prove that they are at the top of the heap.

BFL 47 goes down on February 18 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. and if you’d like to head to the action in person, you can get tickets from BFLtix.com.

*Gwyn Berry and Matt Lepper were expected to fight for the BFL amateur lightweight title, however MMASucka.com has learned that Berry has pulled out of the fight due to injury.