Gunnar Nelson vs. Alan Jouban set for UFC Fight Night 107 co-main event

The co-main event for UFC Fight Night 107 in London is set, as welterweight’s Gunnar Nelson and Alan Jouban square off.

The UFC’s Europe Twitter account announced the bout on Tuesday morning.

Nelson (15-2-1) began his career on an impressive thirteen-fight winning streak. Most recently, the Icelandic native is coming off a nasty neck crank victory over the always dangerous Albert Tumenov in May 2016. Nelson is 6-2 under the UFC banner.

Jouban (15-4) is riding a three-fight winning streak, dating back to October 2015, when he lost to the aforementioned Tumenov. His three victories come over Brendan O’Reilly, Belal Muhammad and Mike Perry. A ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus also sits on his rap sheet during that streak.

UFC Fight Night 107 goes down on March 18 from The O2 in London, England. The main event is a bout between Corey Anderson and Jimi Manuwa.

The UFC Fight Pass card is as follows:

Corey Anderson vs. Jimi Manuwa

Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson

Henry Briones vs. Brad Pickett

Leon Edwards vs. Vicente Luque

Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen

Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Tom Breese

Scott Askham vs. Brad Scott

Francimar Barroso vs. Darren Stewart

Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi

Lina Lansberg vs. Veronica Macedo

Timothy Johnson vs. Daniel Omielanczuk

Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Ian Entwistle vs. Brett Johns

