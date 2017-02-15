Georges St-Pierre and UFC close to finalizing new deal

It’s been just over three years since we have seen former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre grace the Octagon. Well that time may come to an end sooner, rather than later. According to a report, the Montreal native is very close to finalizing a deal with the UFC.

News comes Wednesday morning from MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani.

The deal has yet to be finalized, but according to the report, St-Pierre will hopefully compete later this year.

St-Pierre close to finalizing deal with UFC

St-Pierre (25-2) left the sport on his own terms following a split decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013. Immediately after that bout, “Rush” vacated his belt, but did not officially declare his retirement.

There have been plenty of reports over the past several months that St-Pierre was close to returning, but on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Michael Bisping said one of St-Pierre’s trainers told him “the deal is almost done and he wants to fight me.”

Since St-Pierre’s departure, the UFC’s welterweight division has been a rotating door of champions. Hendricks defeated Robbie Lawler to be crowned champion at UFC 171. Later that year, the two fought again and Lawler took the gold. “Ruthless” defended his belt twice and then in July of last year, he lost to the current champ Tyron Woodley.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on the St-Pierre signing and the news and rumors in the world of MMA.

MAIN IMAGE: