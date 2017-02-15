Staff MMA Rankings for February 2017

These MMA rankings were formulated by eight members of the MMASucka staff. The contributors to these staff rankings can be found at the bottom of this page.

Our rankings will be uploaded the 15th day of each month, January through December. For this month, our rankings are up to date as of February 15th, 2017. An updated rankings will be posted on the 15th of March, one month from now.

Our rankings cover the entire span of fighters competing in mixed martial arts around the world, not a single promotion. Fighters will be ranked from 1-10, seeing the highest-voted ranked at the number one slot.

The numbers located beside each fighter will show the tallied number of votes received by each individual. For example: Heavyweight Stipe Miocic was ranked number one out of ten by all eight contributing staff members. Therefore, his total number located beside his name is seven (1+1+1+1+1+1+1 = 7). This formula applies to each division below.

Heavyweight Division, 265 lbs.

1. Stipe Miocic — 8

2. Fabricio Werdum — 20

3. Cain Velasquez — 26

4. Junior dos Santos — 32

5. Alistair Overeem — 35

6. Ben Rothwell — 51

7. Francis Ngannou —62

8. Vitaly Minakov — 72

9. Mark Hunt — 75

10. Derrick Lewis — 76

Fighters also receiving votes: Josh Barnett (79), Travis Browne (85), Blagoi Ivanov (86)

Light Heavyweight Division, 205 lbs.

1. Daniel Cormier — 13

2. Jon Jones — 15

3. Anthony Johnson — 21

4. Ryan Bader — 42

5. Alexander Gustafsson — 43

6. Phil Davis — 44

7. Glover Teixeira — 49

8. Jimi Manuwa — 65

9. Misha Cirkunov — 77

10. Corey Anderson — 81

Fighters also receiving votes: Liam McGeary (83), Mauricio Rua (86), Nikita Krylov (87)

Middleweight Division, 185 lbs.

1. Michael Bisping — 8

2. Yoel Romero — 17

3. Luke Rockhold — 30

4. Jacare Souza — 32

5. Gegard Mousasi — 35

6. Chris Weidman — 46

7. Robert Whittaker — 63

8. Kelvin Gastelum — 68

9. David Branch — 76

10. Anderson Silva — 78

Fighters also receiving votes: Alexander Shlemenko (83), Krzysztof Jotko (84), Derek Brunson (85), Mamed Khalidov (87)

Welterweight Division, 170 lbs.

1. Tyron Woodley — 8

2. Stephen Thompson — 18

3. Demian Maia — 23

4. Rory MacDonald — 43

5. Robbie Lawler — 45

6. Douglas Lima — 49

7. Jorge Masvidal — 59

8. Carlos Condit — 63

9. Lorenz Larkin — 71

10. Donald Cerrone — 78

Fighters also receiving votes: Andrey Koreskhov (83), Ben Askren (83), Neil Magny (83), Jon Fitch (86)

Lightweight Division, 155 lbs.

1. Conor McGregor — 8

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov — 19

3. Tony Ferguson — 21

4. Eddie Alvarez — 43

5. Rafael dos Anjos — 47

6. Michael Chandler — 50

6. Nate Diaz — 50

8. Edson Barboza — 65

9. Michael Johnson — 72

10. Justin Gaethje — 76

Fighters also receiving votes: Dustin Poirier (83), Michael Chiesa (83), Francisco Trinaldo (87)

Featherweight Division, 145 lbs.

1. Jose Aldo — 8

2. Max Holloway — 16

3. Frankie Edgar — 26

4. Cub Swanson — 36

5. Ricardo Lamas — 43

6. Daniel Straus — 54

7. Chan Sung Jung — 67

8. Doo Ho Choi — 72

9. Yair Rodriguez — 73

10. Patricio Freire — 74

Fighters also receiving votes: Jeremy Stephens (79), Brian Ortega (81), Marat Gafurov (82), Dennis Bermudez (85), Charles Oliveira (85), Pat Curran (87)

Bantamweight Division, 135 lbs.

1. Cody Garbrandt — 8

2. Dominick Cruz — 17

3. TJ Dillashaw — 24

4. Marlon Moraes — 40

5. Jimmie Rivera — 45

6. John Lineker — 46

7. Raphael Assuncao — 59

8. Eduardo Dantas — 61

9. Bibiano Fernandes — 78

10. John Dodson — 80

Fighters also receiving votes: Darrion Caldwell (81), Bryan Caraway (84), Thomas Almeida (84), Reece McLaren (85)

Flyweight Division, 125 lbs.

1. Demetrious Johnson — 8

2. Joseph Benavidez — 16

3. Henry Cejudo — 24

4. Kyoji Horiguchi — 34

5. Jussier Formiga — 49

6. Wilson Reis — 56

7. Magomed Bibulatov — 69

8. Sergio Pettis — 70

9. Tim Elliott — 71

10. Ray Borg — 74

Fighters also receiving votes: Dustin Ortiz (77), Ian McCall (79), Ali Bagautinov (84), Alexandre Pantoja (84), Brandon Moreno (85), Louis Smolka (86), Tatsuitsu Wada (87)

Women’s Bantamweight Division, 135 lbs.

1. Amanda Nunes — 8

2. Valentina Shevchenko — 16

3. Raquel Pennington — 31

4. Julianna Pena — 34

5. Cat Zingano — 50

6. Sara McMann — 56

7. Tonya Evinger — 58

8. Ronda Rousey — 58

9. Liz Carmouche — 75

10. Marion Reneau — 81

Fighters also receiving votes: Bethe Correia (83), Alexis Davis (84), Yana Kunitskaya (86), Jessica Eye (87), Germaine de Randamie (87)



Women’s Strawweight Division, 115 lbs.

1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk — 8

2. Claudia Gadelha — 22

2. Jessica Andrade — 22

4. Michelle Waterson — 35

4. Karolina Kowalkiewicz — 35

6. Rose Namajunas — 51

7. Tecia Torres — 58

8. Carla Esparza — 60

9. Angela Hill — 78

10. Paige VanZant — 79

Fighters also receiving votes: Felice Herrig (84), Maryna Moroz (86), Mizuki Inoue (87)

MMA Ranking Contributors

Wesley Riddle

Mike Skytte

John Douglas

Jeremy Brand

Davey Caplice

Nick Baldwin

Barkev Sivazlian

Suraj Sukumar

