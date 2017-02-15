Who will St-Pierre fight next? Oddsmakers pick Bisping

On Wednesday morning it was reported that former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and the UFC have come very close to an agreement for his return to the Octagon. Well oddsmakers have given their picks. Who will St-Pierre fight next?

Check out the odds below according to Bodog.com.

Michael Bisping 5/4

Bisping (30-7) won the middleweight title at UFC 199, when he beat the odds and knocked out Luke Rockhold. He went on to beat arch nemesis Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in October of last year. The likelihood of a super-fight between Bisping and St-Pierre has been rumored for some time and the Brit even spoke about it in a recent interview.

Anderson Silva 3/1

Silva (34-8, 1NC) is 0-4, 1NC in his last five outings and hasn’t won a fight since his 2012 thumping of Stephan Bonnar. Many years ago a super-fight between Silva and St-Pierre had fans drooling, however this fight is far past its prime.

Stephen Thompson 5/1

Thompson (13-1-1) has trained with St-Pierre at Tristar on a number of occasions, and we all know how head coach at Tristar, Firas Zahabi feels about teammates competing against each other. If St-Pierre comes back to the Octagon it will more than likely be for super-fights, not to re-climb the rankings of the 170-pound division.

Tyron Woodley 5/1

Woodley (16-3-1) is a pretty strong candidate, despite being 5/1 in the oddsmakers eyes. He is the current UFC welterweight kingpin and it is quite likely that if St-Pierre truly wanted to stay at the 170-pound weight division, then he would be able to get an immediate crack at the gold.

Nick Diaz 11/2

Diaz (26-9, 2NC) has been in some epic wars and put St-Pierre through the ringer in their 2013 fight. If the UFC wanted a money fight, this one makes some sense. Diaz is coming off a suspension and St-Pierre returning after a hiatus of nearly three years. What better way to market than a rematch for the ages.

Robbie Lawler 11/2

Lawler (27-11, 1NC) has been around the block in the fight game. He has fought and beaten a who’s who list of talent and one name that isn’t on that list is St-Pierre. Much like a fight against “Wonderboy” this would be a contender match-up in the 170-pound division and something that St-Pierre doesn’t necessarily need.

BJ Penn 12/1

Penn (16-11, 2NC) has nothing more to prove inside the Octagon. He has won the gold. He has fought top talent over the past several years. He has shown that he can’t hang with the cream of the crop anymore. Why move back up to 170-pounds just to fight the legend that is Georges St-Pierre?

CM Punk 150/1

Punk (0-1) is a fight that makes zero sense. I don’t even get why he is on this list. He has fought once in the UFC and he got mauled by Mickey Gall, who was just as green inside the UFC as he was. The UFC is not going to put the former professional wrestler inside the Octagon against the future hall-of-famer. They would not do that to Punk, they would not do that to St-Pierre and they sure as heck wouldn’t do that to the poor fans that would be watching that fight.

