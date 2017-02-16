Arjan Bhullar takes on Joe Yager at BFL 48

Battlefield Fight League heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar will step back inside the cage at BFL 48 against veteran Joe Yager.

MMASucka.com learned of the bout on Thursday evening.

Bhullar (5-0) has showcased not only his high caliber wrestling skills, but also his strong ground and pound game over the course of his five-fight professional career. Three of his five victories come via TKO, with all of them being very one sided. Most recently the former Olympic Freestyle wrestler TKO’d Christiano Catala at Hard Knocks 51 in October 2016. The 30-year-old has fought three times for BFL and two of the three fights have ended with a finish.

Yager (11-5) has fought for many top promotions, including RFA, as well as Bellator. The 35-year-old has competed inside the cage against high caliber opponents like Brandon Halsey, Clifford Starkes, Dan Huber and he beat KOTC champion Tony Lopez twice. The Apex MMA fighter most recently fought and lost a controversial decision to top ranked Canadian Tanner Boser at Unified MMA 28 in September 2016.

BFL 48 goes down on April 29 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

BFL 47 goes down this Saturday, February 18 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia and the fight card is as follows.

Pro Fights

Chris Anderson (4-0) vs. Dejan Kajic (7-5) – Pro Welterweight Title

Curtis Harriott (4-2) vs. Zach Conn (5-6)

Nick Ghaeni (2-1) vs. Christian Tremayne (1-0)

Jamie Smyth (0-0) vs. Caio Machado (0-0)

Chris Day (3-3) vs. Micah Todd (0-1)

Tylor Nicholson (6-1) vs. Connor Thompson (4-0) – Muay Thai Title

Amateur Fights

Taylor Christopher (5-1) vs. Shane Jung (7-5) – Amateur Featherweight Title

Josh Kwiatkowski (2-2) vs. Phillip Romanov (3-1)

James Foster (5-6-1) vs. Travis Lussier (5-1)

Shawna Ram (3-0,) vs. Sam Hughes (2-1) – Amateur Strawweight Women’s Title

Ryan Peterson (3-1) vs. Hung Tran (3-3) – Muay Thai

Mike Dechavez (2-3) vs. Daniel Lovestead (1-0)

Keith Robinson (0-2) vs. Ahraz Salmany (0-0)

Jamie Horth (1-0) vs. Lupita Godínez (0-1)

Paul Kane (4-3) vs. Casey O’Leary (1-2)

Tien Tong (2-0) vs. Mike Peace (0-0) – Muay Thai

Athena Stratis (2-1) vs. Jen Cuddington (0-0) Kickboxing