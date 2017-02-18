Battlefield Fight League goes down this evening from Coquitlam, B.C. and we will have BFL 47 live results all night long.

This event is arguably the most stacked card in BFL history.

In the main event, welterweight champion Chris Anderson steps inside the cage against veteran Dejan Kajic. Curtis Harriott will face Zach Conn in the evening’s co-main event.

Along with the title in the main event, three other championships are on the line. Kicking off the main card is the first ever BFL Muay Thai title fight, as Tylor Nicholson takes on Connor Thompson.

Two amateur titles are up for grabs, as Taylor Christopher looks to defend his featherweight title against Shane Jung. And Shawna Ram faces Sam Hughes for the very first BFL women’s strawweight championship.

BFL 47 goes down this Saturday, February 18 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia and the fight card is as follows.

MAIN CARD (Pro Fights)

Chris Anderson (4-0) vs. Dejan Kajic (7-5) – Welterweight Title

Curtis Harriott (4-2) vs. Zach Conn (5-6)

Jamie Smyth (0-0) vs. Caio Machado (0-0)

Nick Ghaeni (2-1) vs. Christian Tremayne (1-0)

Chris Day (3-3) vs. Micah Todd (0-1)

Tylor Nicholson (6-1) vs. Connor Thompson (4-0) – Muay Thai Title

PRELIMINARY CARD (Amateur Fights)

Taylor Christopher (5-1) vs. Shane Jung (7-5) – Amateur Featherweight Title

Josh Kwiatkowski (2-2) vs. Phillip Romanov (3-1)

James Foster (5-6-1) vs. Travis Lussier (5-1)

PRE-PRELIMINARY CARD(Amateur Fights)

Shawna Ram (3-0,) vs. Sam Hughes (2-1) – Amateur Strawweight Women’s Title

Mike Dechavez (2-3) vs. Daniel Lovestead (1-0)

Keith Robinson (0-2) vs. Ahraz Salmany (0-0)

Jamie Horth (1-0) vs. Lupita Godínez (0-1)

Paul Kane (4-3) vs. Casey O’Leary (1-2)

Muay Thai

Tien Tong (2-0) vs. Mike Peace (0-0)