MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 105 staff picks

The first Sunday card of 2017 sees the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Halifax for UFC Fight Night 105. The MMASucka.com staff members chose who they believe will come out victorious in the six main card fights taking place on Fox Sports 1.

Top ten-ranked heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne will throw down in tonight’s main event. Lewis (17-4, 1 NC) will be in his second straight headliner spot, coming off a fourth round TKO victory in his last bout over Shamil Abdurakhimov. The win was his fifth straight UFC victory and his fifteenth career knockout. Browne (18-5-1) is coming off two straight losses, having his last victory come in January of 2016 from stopping Matt Mitrione. This will be Browne’s third UFC headliner, having his last come in 2014.

The 185 pound co-main event will see former UFC Welterweight Champion Johny Hendricks face former Bellator Middleweight Champion Hector Lombard.

Also making up the main card includes featherweights Sam Sicilia and Gavin Tucker, a clash between former The Ultimate Fighter winners Elias Theodorou and Cezar Ferreira, woman bantamweights Sara McMann and Gina Mazany, & lightweights Paul Felder and Alessandro Ricci.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 105 below.

2017 Records following UFC 208:

Wesley Riddle: 13-6

Nick Godin: 12-7

Suraj Sukumar: 12-7

Jeremy Brand: 11-8

Mike Skytte: 10-9

Jason Burgos: 10-9

Davey Rudolph: 9-6

Davey Caplice: 8-7

Justin Pierrot: 7-8

Derrick Lewis (17-4, 1 NC) vs. Travis Browne (18-5-1)

Jeremy Brand – Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Browne via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Browne via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Browne via Round 2 TKO

Johny Hendricks (17-6) vs. Hector Lombard (34-6-1, 2 NC)

Jeremy Brand – Hendricks via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Lombard via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Lombard via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Hendricks via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Hendricks via Split Decision

Justin Pierrot – Hendricks via Round 2 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Lombard via Round 1 TKO

Sam Sicilia (15-7) vs. Gavin Tucker (9-0)

Jeremy Brand – Sicilia via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Tucker via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte – Tucker via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Tucker via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Tucker via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Sicilia via Round 3 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Tucker via Unanimous Decision

Elias Theodorou (12-1) vs. Cezar Ferreira (11-5)

Jeremy Brand – Ferreira via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Ferreira via Round 1 TKO

Sara McMann (10-3) vs. Gina Mazany (4-0)

Jeremy Brand – McMann via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – McMann via Round 1 Submission

Mike Skytte – McMann via Round 2 Submission

Nick Godin – McMann via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – McMann via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot – McMann via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Mazany via Round 2 Submission

Paul Felder (12-3) vs. Alessandro Ricci (10-4)

Jeremy Brand – Felder via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Felder via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Felder via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Felder via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Felder via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Felder via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Felder via Round 3 TKO