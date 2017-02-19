MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 105 staff picks

The first Sunday card of 2017 sees the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Halifax for UFC Fight Night 105. The MMASucka.com staff members chose who they believe will come out victorious in the six main card fights taking place on Fox Sports 1.
Top ten-ranked heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne will throw down in tonight’s main event. Lewis (17-4, 1 NC) will be in his second straight headliner spot, coming off a fourth round TKO victory in his last bout over Shamil Abdurakhimov. The win was his fifth straight UFC victory and his fifteenth career knockout. Browne (18-5-1) is coming off two straight losses, having his last victory come in January of 2016 from stopping Matt Mitrione. This will be Browne’s third UFC headliner, having his last come in 2014.
The 185 pound co-main event will see former UFC Welterweight Champion Johny Hendricks face former Bellator Middleweight Champion Hector Lombard.
Also making up the main card includes featherweights Sam Sicilia and Gavin Tucker, a clash between former The Ultimate Fighter winners Elias Theodorou and Cezar Ferreira, woman bantamweights Sara McMann and Gina Mazany, & lightweights Paul Felder and Alessandro Ricci.
Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 105 below.
2017 Records following UFC 208:
Wesley Riddle: 13-6
Nick Godin: 12-7
Suraj Sukumar: 12-7
Jeremy Brand: 11-8
Mike Skytte: 10-9
Jason Burgos: 10-9
Davey Rudolph: 9-6
Davey Caplice: 8-7
Justin Pierrot: 7-8
Derrick Lewis (17-4, 1 NC) vs. Travis Browne (18-5-1)
Jeremy Brand – Lewis via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle – Browne via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte – Lewis via Round 1 TKO
Nick Godin – Lewis via Round 1 TKO
Jason Burgos – Browne via Unanimous Decision
Justin Pierrot – Lewis via Round 1 TKO
Davey Rudolph – Browne via Round 2 TKO
Johny Hendricks (17-6) vs. Hector Lombard (34-6-1, 2 NC)
Jeremy Brand – Hendricks via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle – Lombard via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte – Lombard via Round 1 TKO
Nick Godin – Hendricks via Unanimous Decision
Jason Burgos – Hendricks via Split Decision
Justin Pierrot – Hendricks via Round 2 TKO
Davey Rudolph – Lombard via Round 1 TKO
Sam Sicilia (15-7) vs. Gavin Tucker (9-0)
Jeremy Brand – Sicilia via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle – Tucker via Round 2 Submission
Mike Skytte – Tucker via Unanimous Decision
Nick Godin – Tucker via Unanimous Decision
Jason Burgos – Tucker via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot – Sicilia via Round 3 TKO
Davey Rudolph – Tucker via Unanimous Decision
Elias Theodorou (12-1) vs. Cezar Ferreira (11-5)
Jeremy Brand – Ferreira via Round 2 TKO
Wesley Riddle – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision
Mike Skytte – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision
Nick Godin – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision
Jason Burgos – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision
Justin Pierrot – Theodorou via Unanimous Decision
Davey Rudolph – Ferreira via Round 1 TKO
Sara McMann (10-3) vs. Gina Mazany (4-0)
Jeremy Brand – McMann via Unanimous Decision
Wesley Riddle – McMann via Round 1 Submission
Mike Skytte – McMann via Round 2 Submission
Nick Godin – McMann via Unanimous Decision
Jason Burgos – McMann via Round 2 TKO
Justin Pierrot – McMann via Unanimous Decision
Davey Rudolph – Mazany via Round 2 Submission
Paul Felder (12-3) vs. Alessandro Ricci (10-4)
Jeremy Brand – Felder via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle – Felder via Unanimous Decision
Mike Skytte – Felder via Unanimous Decision
Nick Godin – Felder via Round 1 TKO
Jason Burgos – Felder via Unanimous Decision
Justin Pierrot – Felder via Unanimous Decision
Davey Rudolph – Felder via Round 3 TKO