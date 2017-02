The UFC is in Halifax, Nova Scotia for a Fight Night card and we will have UFC Fight Night 105 live results all night long for you.

In the main event, heavyweight’s Derrick Lewis will square off against Travis Browne. Johny Hendricks makes his move to 185-pounds and takes on Hector Lombard in the evening’s co-main event.

The six fight FOX Sports 1 main card also features Sam Sicilia vs. Gavin Tucker, Elias Theodorou vs. Cezar Ferreira, Sara McMann vs. Gina Mazany and Alessandro Ricci vs. Paul Felder.

Check out full results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis def. Travis Browne via Knockout (Punches) at 3:12 of Round 2

Johny Hendricks def. Hector Lombard via Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gavin Tucker def. Sam Sicilia via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Elias Theodorou def. Cezar Ferreira via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sara McMann def. Gina Mazany via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 1:14 of Round 1

Paul Felder def. Alessandro Ricci via TKO (Strikes) at 4:44 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Nordine Taleb via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Randa Markos def. Carla Esparza via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Reginaldo Vieira via Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Thiago Santos def. Jack Marshman via TKO (Spinning Heel Kick) at 2:21 of Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Gerald Meerschaert def. Ryan Janes via Submission (Armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1

