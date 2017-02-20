Desmond Green takes on Josh Emmett at UFC 210

Former Titan FC featherweight champion Desmond Green has signed with the UFC and is set to take on Team Alpha Male product Josh Emmett at UFC 210.

The fight was announced by Buffalo News on Monday afternoon.

Green (19-5) is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. “The Predator” won the Titan gold against Steven Siler back in 2014, but was unable to defend the strap. Most recently, Green beat Martin Brown at Titan FC 42 on December 2, 2016. The 27-year-old has fought for a number of major organizations, including, Bellator, Score Fighting Series and the aforementioned Titan FC.

Emmett (11-0) came into the UFC on a nine-fight winning streak and has since gone 2-0 inside the Octagon. In his debut, he defeated Jon Tuck via split decision and most recently, the 31-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Scott Holtzman in December of last year.

UFC 210 goes down live on PPV from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The main event features a battle for the light heavyweight title, as champion Daniel Cormier squares off against Anthony Johnson. Former title holder Chris Weidman takes on Gegard Mousasi in the co-main event.

The UFC 210 fight card currently looks as follows:

Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Błachowicz

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland

Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Côté

Desmond Green vs. Josh Emmett