Submission Underground 4 set for May 14 at Roseland Theatre

The fourth instalment of Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground (SUG4) has been announced for May 14 from the same venue as the past three — the Roseland Theatre in downtown Portland, Oregon.

The news was announced on FloGrappling.com.

No match-ups have been announced for SUG4, but I’m sure news will drop soon.

Previous Submission Underground events have featured some of the biggest names from the mixed martial arts world, as well as the grappling scene including: Jon Jones, Dan Henderson, Chad Mendes, Garry Tonon, Gordon Ryan, Jeff Glover and more.

Check out highlights from SUG3 below.

You can catch SUG4 live and exclusively on FloGrappling.com.

Tickets for SUG4 will be on sale soon and if you are interesting in competing on the card, fill out the application form HERE.