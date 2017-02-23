BREAKING: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade official for UFC 211

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will look to defend her title for a fifth time in Dallas Texas, as the UFC has made the fight involving the champion and strawweight Jessica Andrade official.

Although Jedrzejczyk has defeated a large portion of the contenders in the strawweight division, the champion and Andrade have never met in the UFC octagon, making this fight incredibly exciting for fans.

Jedrzejczyk is riding a 7-fight UFC win streak, while also having a undefeated professional MMA record of 13-0. The challenger, Andrade, has won her last three fights against top contenders in Jessica Penne, Joanne Calderwood, and most recently a 3-round decision win over Angela Hill.

Jedrzejczyk’s last fight was, in many fans eyes, one of the greatest female fights of the year. Jedrzejczyk defended her title in a five-round battle with Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 205 in New York, New York.

Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade is believed to be the co-main event of UFC 211, with the night of fights being headlined by heaveyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who will look to defend his title against #4 ranked heaveyweight Junior Dos Santos.

