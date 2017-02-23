The Main Event Zone Radio w/ Kayla Hracho

On this episode, host P.A.W. interviews boxer-turned MMA prospect Kayla Hracho, who trains with the world famous American Top Team along with UFC Champions Amanda Nunes & Joanna Jedrzejczyk with coach UFC veteran, Din Thomas.

In this episode, Hracho gives us some insight into all her boxing accolades, as well as tells us what the people around her said when she told them that she wanted to box.

Here’s a list of some other things Hracho talked about in the podcast.

If she sees boxing making any of the essential steps to promote women to stardom the same way MMA has.

How she got involved with American Top Team and Din Thomas.

What it’s like to train with the likes of Teccia Torres, as well as champions Amanda Nunes and Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

What the mood was like with the team when Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey for the Bantamweight title.

What her goals are in MMA.

Details on her debut fight.

Who she sees winning the newly created 145lb belt.

Her opinion on what has been the greatest woman’s bout in history.

How American Top Team is celebrating if Din Thomas wins coach of the year.

Whether or not men are intimidated by her.

And last but not least, she gives advice to women thinking about getting into fighting.

This is all brought to you by MMA Sucka, and The Main Event Zone.