Sikjitsu’s Daniel Spitz steps in to face Mark Godbeer at UFC 209

Last week, heavyweight Todd Duffee was forced to pull out of his UFC 209 main card match-up with Mark Godbeer. With just over a week’s notice, Sikjitsu fighter Daniel Spitz will step in to face the UK native.

UFC officials announced the match-up on Thursday afternoon.

Spitz (5-0) is undefeated in his professional career. He went pro in 2015 and has won three of his five bouts by first round finish. The 26-year-old trains with the likes of Julianna Pena, Michael Chiesa and Sam Sicilia under the tutelage of Rick Little.

Godbeer (11-3) is the former BAMMA champ and made his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 99, but fell short against Justin Ledet. Prior to that loss, the 33-year-old was riding a three-fight winning streak.

UFC 209 goes down on March 4 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event is UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, as he takes on Stephen Thompson. Also featured is a battle for the interim lightweight title, as Khabib Nurmagomedov faces Tony Ferguson.

The UFC 209 card looks as follows:

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson – welterweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov – interim lightweight title

Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly

David Teymur vs. Lando Vannata

Mark Hunt vs. Alistair Overeem

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX SPORTS 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Luis Henrique vs. Marcin Tybura

Mirsad Bektic vs. Darren Elkins

Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders

Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)