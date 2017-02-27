Brave Combat Federation Expands Indian Roster

Atif Mohammad was one of the first fighters to be part of the KHK MMA Team and the first Indian to get the accolade. He has one of the best amateur records in Indian MMA and had been training with Bahrain MMA, 10th Plannet MMA and Team Hurricane Awesome. He has competed in Brave: The beginning against fellow Indian Suny Khatri from Team Relentless to score a decision victory.

Mohammed Farhad (8-2-0) is one of the best pound for pound fighters India has ever produced. He is a leading competitor in the feather weight division. Currently signed under Brave Combat Federation, he have a strong fan following in India. With 8 TKOs he is reigning the cage as one of the most lethal exports from Indian MMA.

He is one of the few Indian fighters to have trained under the Legend and Hall of famer Royce Gracie. His kickboxing skills were buffed under the legendary coach Mike Passienier who trained Badr Hari, Alistair Ovreem, Gokhan Saki and Melvin Manhoef.

Pawan Maan Singh (4-1-0) one of the breaking stars of Indian MMA and was one of the top fighters in the Super Fight League. He was the first local athlete to win belts in two different weight classes in the national circuit. Pawan Maan Singh was the former Super Fight League welterweight and lightweight champion. He is also a Professional Boxer signed alongside Olympian Vijender Singh by IOS.

Bharat Khandare (5-1-0) is one of the breaking stars in Indian MMA and the first to be invited to UFC. He trained in Jackson Wink MMA alongside legends Jon Jones.

He is one of the latest talent from India to have signed with Brave Combat Federation. Bharat Khandre upheld his legacy with a victory over Kazuhisa Watanabe at the new Japanese fight show “Ganryujima” promoted by Sadaharu Tanikawa, a former producer and executive with K-1.

Hardeep Rai is the first amateur fighter of Indian origin to win a bronze at the IMMAF – 2016 IMMAF World Championships. He will be making his pro-debut with Brave Combat Federation. The highly experienced amateur martial artist