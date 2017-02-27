Sucka Radio w/ Jeremy Kennedy

Sucka Radio is back for your listening pleasure.

This week host Jeremy Brand sits down with fellow Canadian and UFC featherweight Jeremy Kennedy.

Kennedy opens up about his previous cancelled bout against Mirsad Bektic, he then dives into his upcoming fight against Rony Jason. The two go over how he feels he matches up against Jason, how excited he is to fight outside of Canada and in Brazil, not looking past Jason but callouts for future fights and much more.

Kennedy takes on Jason at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11 in Brazil.

Follow Jeremy on Instagram: @JeremyKennedy145

Make sure you stop by our sponsors’ sites at Unique Kennels, ProAmBelts.com, FloatHouse.ca, Fusion Fight Gear, True North Screen Printing and BCKimonos.ca.

Sucka Radio brings you the goods week in and week out from the sport of mixed martial arts. Host Jeremy Brand catches up with guests each and every week from UFC champions to coaches, from nutritionists to jiu-jitsu fighters–and even to oscar award winners.

We don’t only focus on the big boys in the UFC, but we bring you stories about people — whether they are uber famous or not. Getting the interesting stories out of the guests is what we look for on Sucka Radio. We don’t want the cookie cutter answers that others are asking–we want something everyone will want to quote.