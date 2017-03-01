MMA Sucka’s ‘Knockout of the Month’ for February 2017: Dmitriy Shestakov spinning back-kick at ACB 53

Picking the best knockout of February was no easy task. It seemed like every event that happened had a more brutal knockout than the last.
The amount of highlight reel-worthy knockouts was astounding, but picking ‘the best’ of the month was incredibly difficult. The month opened up with UFC Houston, an event that had four contenders for that title. So right away we should have known the type of month we were about to get!
The Korean Zombie, Khalil Rountree, Thanh Le, Derrick Lewis, Thiago Santos, Patricky Pitbull, and Vitaly Minakov are just a few of the names who added KO’s to their highlight reel this month!
But after analyzing a long list of knockouts, one that took place under the ACB banner really stood out.
Dmitriy Shestakov vs. Mansur Arsakhanov
This battle of Russian featherweight’s pitted 1-0 prospect Mansur Arsakhanov against 1-3 young-gun Dmitriy Shestakov.
The fight lasted less than two minutes, but after about 90 seconds of a ‘feeling out process’, Shestakov threw a picture-perfect spinning back-kick that connected right on the temple of Arsakhanov. Knocking the previously undefeated Russian out before he even hit the mat.
The already devastating knockout was made even more brutal after an unconscious Arsakhanov hit the mat with his arms stiffened up.
Check out the entire fight below, and revel in the incredible finish courtesy of 23-year-old Dmitriy Shestakov.
In case you, for some reason, doubted how tough picking a ‘winner’ this month was; check out the lengthy list of honorable mentions below!
- UFC Houston | The Korean Zombie def. Dennis Bermudez via KO1 (Punches)
- UFC Houston | Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton via KO1 (Punch)
- UFC Houston | Niko Price def. Alex Morono via KO2 (Punches)
- UFC Houston | Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly via KO1 (Knee)
- NCE 10 | Henrique Souza def. Felipe Melo via KO1 (Punches)
- Pancrase 284 | Yuki Nakahara def. Akitoshi Tamura via KO3 (Punch)
- SFL 2017 | Mukesh Gora def. Sameer Shaikh via KO2 (Kick)
- SFL 2017 | Deepika Singh def. Lalvenhimi Veni via KO1 (Kick)
- ROAD FC 36 | Kyung Chul Min def. Young Jun Cho via KO1 (Punch)
- LFA 3 | Thanh Le def. Alex Black via TKO1 (Kick & Punches)
- UFC Halifax | Derrick Lewis def. Travis Browne via KO2 (Punches)
- UFC Halifax | Thiago Santos def. Jack Marshman via TKO2 (Wheel-Kick & Punches)
- Bellator 172 | Gaston Bolanos def. Abner Perez via TKO1 (Punches)
- Bellator 172 | Patricky Pitbull def. Josh Thomson via KO2 (Punches)
- Bellator 172 | Abraham Vaesau def. Dominic Sumner via KO1 (Punch)
- BCMMA 18 | Johan Segas def. Joe Harding via KO1 (Kick)
- SFL 2017 | Abdul Azim Badakshi def. Mukesh Gora via KO1 (Punches)
- LFA 4 | Kevin Aguilar def. Damon Jackson via KO3 (Punch)
- AFS 34 | Maxim Grishin def. Matej Batinic via KO3 (Kick)
- AFS 34 | Svyatosalv Shabanov def. Ali Dikaev via KO1 (Kick)
- EFN 59 | Vitaly Minakov def. DJ Linderman via KO3 (Punch)
