The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 is coming up this Saturday night, and is headlined by a rematch of the excellent UFC Welterweight Championship fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. In the first half of this week’s episode we preview that fight, as well as the highly anticipated UFC Interim Lightweight Championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, and the rest of the fights on the UFC 209 main card.

In the second half of the episode we discuss the UFC 209 preliminary card fights, more on the recent series of therapeutic use exemptions issued by USADA, and the hospitalization of former UFC fighter Terry Etim.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

Hammer Radio: UFC 209 Preview

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Main Photo: NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson square up for a photo during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)