Sucka Shots is back with its fourth edition, and it is a goodie. As usual on this exclusive podcast from MMASucka.com, we will give you a double entree of interview, and fight picks. What makes Sucka Shots unique is our guests become co-hosts, and make picks of their own for an upcoming UFC and Bellator events.

On this episode we had the great opportunity of chatting with Heather Standing. Standing is the matchmaker for one of the fastest rising submission grappling promotions around–the Chael Sonnen lead Submission Underground (SUG). In only three events, SUG has developed quite a name for itself, as its had competitors like Dan Henderson, Chad Mendes, Meisha Tate, and Jon Jones compete inside their cage.

Sucka Shots 4: UFC 209 picks with SUG matchmaker Heather Standing

After talking some SUG business, we then moved on to analyzing this Saturday’s UFC 209 event. We made picks for the main card bouts which include, Mark Hunt versus Alistair Overeem, Lando Vannata versus David Teymur, Rashad Evans versus Daniel Kelly, Khabib Nurmagomedov verus Tony Ferguson (for the interim lightweight strap), and the main event rematch between Stephen Thompson and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The card takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can follow Standing–or contact her regarding SUG or Full Contact Fight Federation (the other promotion she makes matches for)–on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter @THE_FCFF.

The song used for this podcast:

Artist- SK – Beats

Song – Positive Anthem

Distributor – Free Music Archive