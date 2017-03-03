MMASucka’s UFC 209 staff picks

Despite high expectations, UFC 208’s uneventful delivery did not settle well with mixed martial art fans of the promotion. We are going to need a little something better, and UFC 209 may stylistically be the perfect card for it.
Stacked from top to bottom, the card will take place on March 4th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, champion Tyron Woodley will face off against Stephen Thompson in a rematch for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Their last bout saw back-and-forth action ultimately leading to a draw, seeing Woodley retain the belt and leaving a definite winner undecided.
Quite possibly the most anticipated bout takes place in the co-main event, seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson battle for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Both men are hungry to receive a title shot against the current title holder Conor McGregor.
Also making up the main card includes Rashad Evans middleweight debut against Dan Kelly, thrilling lightweight prospects Lando Vannata and David Teymur, & a rematch between fan-favorite veterans Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt.
Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 209 below. What are your picks for Saturday’s card? Make sure to leave who you think will come out victorious in the comment section below.
2017 Record following UFC Fight Night 105:
Nick Godin: 18-7
Wesley Riddle: 17-8
Jeremy Brand: 15-10
Mike Skytte: 15-10
Jason Burgos: 15-10
Suraj Sukumar: 12-7
Justin Pierrot: 11-10
Davey Caplice: 8-7
Tyron Woodley (16-3-1) vs. Stephen Thompson (13-1-1)
Jeremy Brand – Woodley via Unanimous Decision
Wesley Riddle – Thompson via Unanimous Decision
Mike Skytte – Thompson via Round 3 TKO
Nick Godin – Thompson via Unanimous Decision
Jason Burgos – Woodley via Unanimous Decision
Justin Pierrot – Woodley via Unanimous Decision
Suraj Sukumar – N/A
Davey Rudolph – Woodley via Round 3 TKO
Davey Caplice – Thompson via Unanimous Decision
Michael DeSantis – Thompson via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Woodley: 4
Staff picking Thompson: 5
Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) vs. Tony Ferguson (23-3) – CANCELLED
Jeremy Brand – Nurmagomedov via Unanimous Decision
Wesley Riddle – Nurmagomedov via Round 4 Submission
Mike Skytte – Nurmagomedov via Unanimous Decision
Nick Godin – Ferguson via Unanimous Decision
Jason Burgos – Ferguson via Round 3 Submission
Justin Pierrot – Ferguson via Unanimous Decision
Suraj Sukumar – N/A
Davey Rudolph – Ferguson via Round 4 Submission
Davey Caplice – Ferguson via Round 5 TKO
Michael DeSantis – Nurmagomedov via Round 3 Submission
Staff picking Nurmagomedov: 4
Staff picking Ferguson: 5
Rashad Evans (24-5-1) vs. Dan Kelly (12-1)
Jeremy Brand – Evans via Unanimous Decision
Wesley Riddle – Evans via Unanimous Decision
Mike Skytte – Kelly via Round 1 TKO
Nick Godin – Kelly via Round 3 TKO
Jason Burgos – Evans via Unanimous Decision
Justin Pierrot – Kelly via Round 3 TKO
Suraj Sukumar – N/A
Davey Rudolph – Kelly via Split Decision
Davey Caplice – Kelly via Split Decision
Michael DeSantis – Evans via Unanimous Decision
Staff picking Evans: 4
Staff picking Kelly: 5
Lando Vannata (9-1) vs. David Teymur (5-1)
Jeremy Brand – Vannata via Round 3 TKO
Wesley Riddle – Vannata via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte – Vannata via Unanimous Decision
Nick Godin – Vannata via Unanimous Decision
Jason Burgos – Vannata via Unanimous Decision
Justin Pierrot – Vannata via Unanimous Decision
Suraj Sukumar – N/A
Davey Rudolph – Vannata via Round 2 TKO
Davey Caplice – Teymur via Unanimous Decision
Michael DeSantis – Vannata via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Vannata: 8
Staff picking Teymur: 1
Alistair Overeem (41-15, 1 NC) vs. Mark Hunt (12-11-1)
Jeremy Brand – Overeem via Unanimous Decision
Wesley Riddle – Hunt via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte – Overeem via Unanimous Decision
Nick Godin – Overeem via Round 2 TKO
Jason Burgos – Hunt via Round 3 TKO
Justin Pierrot – Hunt via Round 1 TKO
Suraj Sukumar – N/A
Davey Rudolph – Hunt via Round 1 TKO
Davey Caplice – Overeem via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis – Overeem via Unanimous Decision
Staff picking Overeem: 5
Staff picking Hunt: 4
