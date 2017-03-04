Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis, Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker added UFC on FOX 24

Two marquee match-ups have been added to the UFC on FOX 24 lineup. Demetrious Johnson will put his flyweight title on the line against longtime contender Wilson Reis. Middleweight standout Ronaldo Souza will take on Robert Whittaker as well on the big FOX main card.

The bouts were first reported by MMA Junkie and the UFC made the news official during the UFC 209 preliminary broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

Johnson (25-2-1) last fought to a unanimous decision in a war against Tim Elliott at the TUF Tournament of Champions Finale last December. He will look to earn his tenth straight title defense, which would tie Anderson Silva.

Reis (22-6) was expected to take on “Mighty Mouse” at UFC 201, however the champ was forced out of that fight due to injury. Since that cancelled bout, Reis has gone on to defeat Hector Sandoval and Yuta Sasaki.

Souza (24-2, 1 NC) defeated Tim Boetsch with an impressive Kimura in his last outing at UFC 208. He is 7-1 in the UFC and is inching closer and closer to a 185-pound title shot.

Whittaker (17-4) is riding a six-fight winning streak and is coming off a first round finish of Derek Brunson. Since making the move to middleweight, Whittaker is 5-0.

UFC on FOX 24 goes down on April 15 from Sprint Center in Kansas City.