The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas plays home to UFC 209 on Saturday evening and MMASucka.com will have UFC 209 live results all night long.

In the main event, Tyron Woodley will put his 170-pound title on the line in a rematch against the always elusive Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The two fought to a majority draw in the their first outing at UFC 205.

The co-main event was expected to feature an interim lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, however Nurmagomedov was forced out of the bout due to the inability to be medically cleared. Now stepping in to the co-main spotlight will be fellow lightweight’s Lando Vannata and David Teymur.

UFC 209 LIVE RESULTS BELOW

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Tyron Woodley def. Stephen Thompson via Majority Decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47)

David Teymur def. Lando Vannata via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dan Kelly def. Rashad Evans via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cynthia Calvillo def.Amanda Cooper via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:19 of Round 2

Alistair Overeem def. Mark Hunt via Knockout (Strikes) at 1:44 of Round 3

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Marcin Tybura def. Luis Henrique via TKO (Punches) at 3:46 of Round 3

Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic via TKO (Kicks) at 3:19 of Round 3

Iuri Alcantara def. Luke Sanders via Submission (Kneebar) at 3:13 of Round 2

Mark Godbeer def. Daniel Spitz via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Tyson Pedro def. Paul Craig via TKO (Elbows) at 4:10 of Round 1

Albert Morales def. Andre Soukhamthath via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

