Albert Tumenov signs with ACB

The names just keep on coming for ACB. The signings continue, and this time they have signed welterweight striker Albert “Einstein” Tumenov.

The signing was announced via a post on Tumenov’s Instagram.

Сегодня подписал контракт с промоутерской компанией ACB BERCUT @acb_mma Очень рад выступать в организации ACB, постараюсь порадовать всех, красивыми зрелищными боями. Скоро увидимся! @acb_mma @mairbek_khasiev A post shared by Albert Tumenov Official (@alberttumenov_) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Tumenov (17-4) enters the promotion having lost his last two fights. Before being submitted by Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson, Tumenov went 5-1 in the UFC. After losing his debut to Ildemar Alcantara, Tumenov picked up two quick knockouts against Anthony Lapsley and Matt Dwyer. He followed that up with a successful decision win over Nico Musoke.

After three-straight wins, Tumenov picked up two more. Knocking out Alan Jouban and besting Lorenz Larkin after a fifteen-minute war. The Larkin win, especially when put into perspective, is the most impressive of his UFC tenure. The KO win over Jouban isn’t far behind.

Though Russian-based, ACB has recently started to enter other markets. Including; Poland, the UK, and the US.

