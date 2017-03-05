The Eddie Bravo Invitational returns to UFC Fight Pass for the eleventh time on Sunday evening and this time around features the welterweights. We will bring you EBI 11 Live Results all night long.

The jiu-jitsu world was put on notice by rising king Gordon Ryan in 2016 and he will look to continue in 2017, as he is the featured competitor on the EBI 11 card.

Other notable names that are featured are Oliver Taza, Kyle Griffin, Richie Martinez, Joe Baize, Vagner Rocha and Nathan Orchard.

FULL EBI 11 LIVE RESULTS BELOW

OPENING ROUND

Nathan Orchard vs. Craig Jones

Jose Llanas vs. Darragh O’Conaill

Joe Baize vs. Vagner Rocha

Richie Martinez vs. Sergio Ardila

Kyle Griffin vs. Dan Borovic

Marcel Goncalves vs. Oliver Taza

Dustin Akbari vs. Chris Mckarski

Gordon Ryan vs. Jean Paul Lebosnoyani