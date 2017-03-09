Yair Rodriguez vs. Frankie Edgar set for UFC 211

A featherweight scrap between a perennial contender and a rising star is set for UFC 211, as Frankie Edgar takes on Yair Rodriguez.

The news came Thursday afternoon when UFC Español Twitter account dropped the fight.

Rogriguez (10-1) hasn’t lost since 2012 and is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak, with six of those being inside the Octagon. In his most recent outing, “El Pantera” took on UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn and finished him with a highlight reel front kick followed up by punches. The 24-year-old currently sits at number nine on the UFC rankings ladder.

Edgar (21-5-1) is the former lightweight kingpin and since dropping to 145-pounds has gone 6-2. “The Answer” has not had an easy fight over the course of the last four years. His two losses at featherweight came to the same man — champion Jose Aldo.

UFC 211 goes down on May 13 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event is a battle for the heavyweight title, as champion Stipe Miocic looks to keep his belt around his waist in a rematch against former champ Junior dos Santos. UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will take on Jessica Andrade in the evening’s co-main event.



