On this latest edition of Sucka Shots, me and my guest Jaime Alvarez go in-depth on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Belfort versus Gastelum event.

Alvarez is a member of American Top Team, the current Absolute Fighting Championship flyweight champion, and a cast member from this passed season of The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions.

He updated the show on his fighting status–following-up on our chat from a few months ago–and cleared the air on an MMAImports‘ story last month that left the fighter defending himself vigorously outside of the cage. We also dabbled in some conversation about television and films like The Bachelor and Logan.

Sucka Shots 5: UFC Fight Night: Belfort/Gastelum analysis with Jaime Alvarez

After our chat, we then moved on to breaking down, and making picks, for Saturday’s UFC main card. The bouts, which will be aired live on FS1 from Fortaleza, Brazil, include Alex Oliveira versus Tim Means, Bethe Correia versus Marion Reneau, Jussier “Formiga” and Ray Borg. The card also has Edson Barboza against Beneil Dariush, “Shogun” Rua versus Gian Villante, and the main event of Vitor Belfort opposing Kelvin Gastelum.

You can follow Alvarez on Facebook, and Instagram. And you can watch him on episodes of The Ultimate Fighter by subscribing to UFC Fight Pass.

The song used for this podcast:

Artist- SK – Beats

Song – Positive Anthem

Distributor – Free Music Archive