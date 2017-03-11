Jeremy Kennedy earns decision over Rony Jason, wants Fili or Elkins next

In the featured bout of UFC Fight Night 106 on UFC Fight Pass, Vancouver, British Columbia’s Jeremy Kennedy took on hometown talent Rony Jason. Kennedy was able to utilize his great clinch work and wrestling takedowns to earn himself a unanimous decision.

It wasn’t the easiest of fights, as Kennedy was stunned by not one, but two flying knees from the Brazilian. He kept composed and utitlized his ground game to nullify anything Jason had thereafter. In the third round, the 24-year-old was able to capitalize on this and take Jason down four times.

We all know judging in Brazil is difficult to come into as an outsider, but “JBC” was able to lock down all three judges scorecards in enemy territory–including a 10-8 round by one.

Following the bout, Kennedy told UFC commentator Brian Stann, “I’m not satisfied with that. I’ve showed way more in the gym”

Kennedy (10-0) is now 2-0 inside the Octagon and riding an impressive ten-fight undefeated streak in his professional career. In his UFC debut he went up a weight class to take on Alessandro Ricci in front of his own hometown crowd of Vancouver and earned himself the judges nod unanimously in that one as well.

Following the bout, Kennedy told the media that he wants Andre Fili or Darren Elkins in his next bout.

Fili (16-4) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Hacran Dias in his last bout. Since his Octagon debut in 2013, “Touchy” has gone 4-3.

Elkins (22-5) is riding a four-fight winning streak and most recently had one of the greatest comebacks of the year so far against Mirsad Bektic at UFC 209 earlier this month. That bout earned him a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

Kennedy has a bit of a past with these two combatants, as he has trained with Team Alpha Male down in Sacramento, California in the past.

