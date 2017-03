MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 106 staff picks

In what on paper looks like the best free fight card of the 2017 calendar year, UFC Fight Night 106 will go down March 11th in Fortaleza, Brazil. Middleweights Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum will meet in the scheduled 25-minute main event.

A seasoned veteran in the UFC, Belfort (25-12) is looking to earn his first win in 16 months following back-to-back losses in 2016. His last two victories came over the now-retired Dan Henderson; Belfort also holds 2013 wins over current and former UFC middleweight champions Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold.

Following issues making the regarded limit at welterweight, Gastelum (14-2) has found success by moving up in weight. He won The Ultimate Fighter 17 middleweight tournament along with TKO finishes over Nate Marquardt and Tim Kennedy at 185 pounds. His only career blemishes came at the lower weight class, both decision losses including one to current UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 106: Gastelum vs. Belfort. What are your picks for Saturday’s card? Feel free to leave who you think will come out victorious in the comment section below.

2017 Records following UFC 209:

1) Nick Godin: 20-9

2) Jeremy Brand: 17-12

2) Wesley Riddle: 17-12

2) Mike Skytte: 17-12

2) Jason Burgos: 17-12

6) Suraj Sukumar: 14-9

7) Justin Pierrot: 13-12

7) Davey Rudolph: 13-12

9) Davey Caplice: 11-8

10) Michael DeSantis: 1-3

Vitor Belfort (25-12) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (14-2)

Jeremy Brand – Gastelum via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Gastelum via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Gastelum via Round 3 Submission

Nick Godin – Gastelum via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Belfort via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Gastelum via Round 2 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Belfort via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis – Gastelum via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Gastelum via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Belfort: 3

Staff picking Gastelum: 6

Shogun Rua (24-10) vs. Gian Villante (15-7)

Jeremy Brand – Villante via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Rua via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Rua via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Villante via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Rua via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Villante via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Rua via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Rua via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Villante via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Rua: 5

Staff picking Villante: 4

Edson Barboza (18-4) vs. Beneil Dariush (14-2)

Jeremy Brand – Dariush via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Barboza via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Barboza via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Barboza via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Barboza via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Dariush via Round 2 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Barboza via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis – Barboza via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Barboza via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Barboza: 7

Staff picking Dariush: 2

Jussier Formiga (19-4) vs. Ray Borg (10-2)

Jeremy Brand – Borg via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Formiga via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Borg via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Borg via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Borg via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Borg via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Borg via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Formiga via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Borg via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Formiga: 2

Staff picking Borg: 7

Bethe Correia (10-2) vs. Marion Reneau (7-2)

Jeremy Brand – Correia via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Correia via Split Decision

Mike Skytte – Reneau via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Reneau via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Reneau via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Reneau via Round 2 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Correia via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis – Correia via Split Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Reneau via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Correia: 4

Staff picking Reneau: 5

Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 2 NC) vs. Tim Means (26-7-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand – Means via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Means via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Oliveira via Round 1 Submission

Nick Godin – Means via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Means via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Means via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Oliveira via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Means via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Oliveira via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Oliveira: 3

Staff picking Means: 6

