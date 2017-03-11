ONE Championship returns to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Championship: Warrior Kingdom and we will have ONE: Warrior Kingdom live results all night long.

The main event is a battle for the women’s atomweight championship, as the youngest Asian champion Angela Lee takes on fellow undefeated prospect Jenny Huang. Former ONE strawweight champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke takes on Joshua Pacio on the main card as well.

The event airs live at 8:30 a.m. ET on ONEFC.com.

Check out full results below.

MAIN CARD

Angela Lee def. Jenny Huang via TKO (Strikes) at 3:37 of Round 3 – women’s atomweight title

Shannon Wiratchai def. Richard Corminal via Knockout (Strikes) at 3:37 of Round 1

Joshua Pacio def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via Split Decision

Yodsanan Sityodtong def. Ramon Gonzales via Submission (Verbal) at 3:21 Round 2

Rika Ishige def. Audreylaura Boniface via TKO (Strikes) at 4:32 of Round 1

Sagetdao Petpayathai def. Ong Kelvin via TKO (Strikes) at 2:20 of Round 1

Ma Jia Wen def. Yohan Mulia Legowo via TKO (Strikes) at 0:59 Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD

Adrian Matheis def. Kritsada Kongsrichai via Submission (Strikes) at 2:51 of Round 1

Pongsiri Mitsatit def. Rabin Catalin via TKO (Strikes) at 4:45 of Round 1