UFC Fight Night 106 goes down from Fortaleza, Brazil. The fans in attendance at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste will be treated to some battles, but you at home can catch UFC Fight Night 106 live results all night long here on MMASucka.

The main event features former UFC champion Vitor Belfort taking on the number ten ranked Kelvin Gastelum. Another former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua takes on Gian Villante in the night’s co-main event.

The six-fight FOX Sports 1 main card features Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush, Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg, Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau and Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 106 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Mauricio Rua vs. Gian Villante

Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush

Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg

Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee

Sergio Moraes vs. Davi Ramos

Rani Yahya vs. Joe Soto

Michel Prazeres vs. Josh Burkman

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Garreth McLellan vs. Paulo Henrique Costa

