BJJ Black Belt Dillon Danis signs with Bellator

BJJ bad boy and Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis has officially signed with Bellator MMA.

The news was reported by Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports and later confirmed by Danis’ management company.

“I want to fight the best, just like Conor does,” Danis told Yahoo. “We’re different people, though we’re very like-minded. We set high goals and we aren’t afraid to try to achieve. I feel he’s the best ever, in my opinion, and so if people want to compare us, well, how could it be bad if you’re a basketball player to be compared to Michael Jordan? That’s essentially what people would be saying if they compare us.

“I obviously respect what he has accomplished and will accomplish in the future. He’s incredible and the aura of confidence he has is amazing. He’s a champion for a reason. But I want to go down my own path and do it my way.”

The Marcelo Garcia black belt most recently competed at SUG3 in February, where he earned a victory in overtime against AJ Agazarm. He is expected to compete at this upcoming weekend’s Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Irvine, California.

Word is, Danis is expected to make his Bellator debut later this year.