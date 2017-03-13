Jeff Glover wants BJJ match against ‘not funny’ Bryan Callen

Veteran BJJ black belt Jeff Glover has a challenge and for an unlikely candidate–Bryan Callen.

He took to his Instagram account and posted a few videos calling the 50-year-old out.

The first, was when Glover saw Callen on The Joe Rogan Experience.

This dude Byran is a fool A post shared by Jeff Glover (@youjitsu) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

The inventor of The Donkey Guard once again took to Instagram to talk about Callen.

Bryan Callan = not funny . Let’s fight bro. A post shared by Jeff Glover (@youjitsu) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

In his final video for Callen, Glover questions whether he’s being duped or he could be a pretty good actor. He didn’t realize he was 50 and made his final case for a jiu-jitsu challenge.

Last word on Bryan A post shared by Jeff Glover (@youjitsu) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Glover has competed twice in 2017 and came up short in both. He grappled UFC featherweight Chad Mendes at SUG3 and lost via rear-naked choke in Overtime and lose a referee decision to Augusto Mendes at Fight to Win Pro 25.

